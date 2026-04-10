Police Investigate Death of Youth at Gurugram School

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old youth found at a Gurugram school, with a forensic team collecting evidence to determine the cause.

Key Points A 20-year-old youth was found dead at a government school in Gurugram.

Police suspect the youth was killed by a blow to the head with a heavy object.

An investigation is underway, including forensic analysis and CCTV footage review.

Authorities are working to contact the deceased's family and determine the circumstances of his death.

A 20-year-old youth was found dead at a government school in Heli Mandi under the Pataudi area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Ravi -- a resident of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh -- was allegedly killed by a blow to the head with a heavy object, they said.

The police were called by the school staff, who discovered the body in the morning. A forensic team has been called to the scene to collect evidence, they added.

The education department was also informed about the incident, the police said.

The police are trying to contact the deceased's family, and are scanning the nearby CCTV cameras to find out how he reached the school, a senior police officer said.