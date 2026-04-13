Kota Youth Faces Charges for Endangering Crocodiles for Social Media Reel

A youth in Kota, India, is facing legal action after a reckless social media stunt involving throwing firecrackers at crocodiles in their natural habitat sparked outrage and highlighted the dangers of seeking online fame at the expense of wildlife.

Key Points A youth in Kota is facing charges for throwing firecrackers at crocodiles to create a social media reel.

The incident occurred in the Chandralohi River, a habitat for hundreds of crocodiles and other wildlife.

Crocodiles are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, making the act a punishable offence.

Authorities and environmentalists are concerned about the safety of protected wildlife and the rise of dangerous social media stunts.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified youth under the Wildlife Protection Act and are working to identify and apprehend him.

A youth was booked for allegedly throwing firecrackers at crocodiles in the Chandralohi river here to create a social media reel, police said on Monday.

Following the circulation of the purported video on Sunday, the forest department immediately took notice and initiated an inquiry.

The incident occurred in a stretch of the Chandralohi River, a tributary of the Chambal River, known to be home to hundreds of crocodiles, sometime last week.

The video shows the youth lighting a firecracker and throwing it into a group of crocodiles basking on rocks in the river. The footage also indicates the presence of other wildlife in the vicinity, raising concerns about broader ecological harm.

Crocodile is a protected wildlife under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, which provides it the highest level of legal protection in India. Any act causing harm or disturbance to such species is considered a serious and punishable offence.

Legal Action and Investigation

"On the report by forest officials, the police lodged a case under sections 39, 50, 51 and 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act against unidentified youth and began efforts to trace him," Circle Inspector Borekheda Anil Tailor said.

The incident has sparked concern among authorities and environmentalists alike, not only over the safety of protected wildlife but also over the growing trend of risky and irresponsible acts carried out for social media attention.