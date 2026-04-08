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Social Media Stuntmen in Thane Face Legal Repercussions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 23:30 IST

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Three young men in Thane are facing legal consequences after performing dangerous scooter stunts for social media, highlighting the risks and repercussions of seeking online fame through reckless behaviour.

Key Points

  • Three men from Dombivli, Thane, were detained for performing dangerous scooter stunts for social media.
  • A video of their stunts near Mankoli Bridge went viral on Instagram, leading to police action.
  • The men were charged under the Motor Vehicles Act, and their scooter was impounded.
  • Police warned the trio against repeating such dangerous acts.

Three young men who performed dangerous stunts on a scooter for social media reels and instant fame have landed in legal trouble in Thane district.

Police detained the trio, residents of Dombivli, and filed a case against them before letting them go home with a warning, a senior official said on Wednesday.

 

The three were tracked down after a video of their "dangerously driven" stunts near the Mankoli Bridge in Dombivli went viral on Instagram.

Police Action and Charges

Senior Inspector of the Vishnunagar Police Station, Ram Chopde, said, "The incident came to our notice after the trio performed stunts on a Honda Activa on April 7. They recorded the act to create a reel for Instagram, posing a significant risk to themselves and other commuters."

Police apprehended the three individuals, Ganesh Raju Fonda Reddy, Kabir Machhindra Netkar (both 22), and Yash Nitesh Malvankar (23), and brought them to the police station, Chopde added.

They were later released but not before a case was filed against them.

The police official further stated that legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

"We have taken action under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Furthermore, with the assistance of the traffic police, the vehicle used in the stunts has been impounded," Chopde said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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