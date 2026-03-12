HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teens Held for Vandalism of Agri-Koli Community Statue

Source: PTI
March 12, 2026 15:23 IST

Two juveniles have been detained in Navi Mumbai after a video surfaced showing the vandalism of an Agri-Koli community statue, sparking outrage and a swift police investigation.

  • Two juveniles have been detained for allegedly vandalising a statue representing the Agri-Koli community in Navi Mumbai.
  • The vandalism was captured in a video and circulated on social media platforms, leading to a police investigation.
  • Police apprehended the juveniles from Mankhurd, Mumbai, and seized the mobile phone used to record and upload the video.
  • The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for insulting religious beliefs and related offences.

Police have detained two juveniles for allegedly vandalising a statue representing the Agri-Koli community in Navi Mumbai and circulating its video on social media, officials said.

The incident occurred at Sector 10 in the Vashi area. The statue, representing the Agri-Koli community (farmers and fishermen), had been installed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

 

The vandalism came to light after videos of it were shared on social media platforms like Instagram, police said.

After receiving information about the video, the Vashi police launched a probe and apprehended two juveniles from Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi division) Adinath Budhwant said.

The police also seized the mobile phone used to record and upload the content, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious beliefs of any class), 302 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the police said.

An investigation was on into the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

