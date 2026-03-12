Teens Held for Vandalism of Agri-Koli Community Statue

Two juveniles have been detained in Navi Mumbai after a video surfaced showing the vandalism of an Agri-Koli community statue, sparking outrage and a swift police investigation.

Police have detained two juveniles for allegedly vandalising a statue representing the Agri-Koli community in Navi Mumbai and circulating its video on social media, officials said.

The incident occurred at Sector 10 in the Vashi area. The statue, representing the Agri-Koli community (farmers and fishermen), had been installed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The vandalism came to light after videos of it were shared on social media platforms like Instagram, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

After receiving information about the video, the Vashi police launched a probe and apprehended two juveniles from Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi division) Adinath Budhwant said.

The police also seized the mobile phone used to record and upload the content, he said.

Legal Repercussions

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious beliefs of any class), 302 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the police said.

An investigation was on into the case.