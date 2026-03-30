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Passenger Arrested After Trying to Open Plane Door During Varanasi Flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 30, 2026 11:10 IST

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A passenger on an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi was arrested after twice attempting to open an aircraft door, raising concerns about in-flight safety and passenger behaviour.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A passenger was arrested at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi for allegedly attempting to open an aircraft door during an IndiGo flight.
  • The accused claimed it was his first flight and he was experiencing anxiety.
  • The passenger reportedly tried to open the door shortly after takeoff and again after landing.
  • IndiGo filed a complaint leading to the passenger's arrest and further legal action.

A youth was arrested at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here after he allegedly attempted to open the door of an aircraft twice, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer, Phulpur, Atul Kumar Singh, said the accused, Adnan, boarded the IndiGo flight 6E 185 from Bengaluru on Saturday night.

 

After his arrest, the accused told police that it was his first time on a flight and he was feeling anxious, Singh said.

Airline officials said the youth tried to open the aircraft door soon after the journey began, but was pacified and made to sit by the crew members.

After the flight landed in Varanasi, he again approached the door, prompting the crew to intervene and restrain him, they said.

Following a complaint lodged by IndiGo, police arrested him at the Babatpur airport here.

Police said further legal action is being taken against the youth.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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