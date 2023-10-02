News
Rediff.com  » News » IndiGo flyer arrested for bid to open emergency exit

IndiGo flyer arrested for bid to open emergency exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2023 22:16 IST
A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Bengaluru prior to take-off, police said on Monday.

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

The man identified as Swapnil Holey had boarded Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur at 10 pm on September 30, they said.

 

According to police, the passenger was seated next to the emergency exit of the aircraft. Before takeoff, while the crew members were briefing passengers, the man allegedly attempted to open the door.

After the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 11.55 pm, Holey was escorted by the airline's staff to the police station, a senior police officer said.

He was scheduled to take a flight to Bangkok on October 1, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the airline staff, a first information report (FIR) under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused passenger was arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

However, he was later released on bail.

In a statement, IndiGo said that a passenger traveling on flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur to Bengaluru tried to open the emergency exit while the flight was on the ground.

'As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and handed over to the local authorities on arrival. At no point was the safety of the flight compromised. We regret any inconvenience caused to the other passengers,' it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
