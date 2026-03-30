HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Gangtok Police Nab Suspect in Death of Deaf and Dumb Traffic Assistant

Gangtok Police Nab Suspect in Death of Deaf and Dumb Traffic Assistant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 18:41 IST

x

Gangtok police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the murder of 'Traffic Laata', a deaf and dumb man known for assisting with traffic, after CCTV footage revealed the suspect following the victim home.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A youth has been arrested in Gangtok for the murder of a deaf and dumb man known as 'Traffic Laata'.
  • The victim was found dead at his residence, initially suspected as an unnatural death.
  • CCTV footage revealed the suspect following the victim and later leaving with a bag and umbrella.
  • The suspect, a 19-year-old, confessed to attempting to rob the victim, leading to his death by asphyxiation.
  • Police are investigating the possibility of additional individuals being involved in the murder.

Police have arrested a youth in connection with the murder of a deaf and dumb man in Gangtok, an officer said on Monday.

The deceased was popularly known as 'Traffic Laata' for assisting with traffic management using a whistle and hand signals in the Daragaon Tadong area of the state's capital, the officer said.

 

He was found dead at his residence near the Daragaon Post Office on Saturday night, police said.

The police initially registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause. The sources later revealed that the victim died due to asphyxia, raising suspicions of foul play. Following this, the Sadar police station began examining CCTV footage of the area. After scrutiny, investigators found a youth following the victim to his residence and entering the room shortly after him, the officer said.

The suspect was later seen leaving the premises carrying a bag and the victim's umbrella, further intensifying suspicion.

Acting on leads, the police activated human intelligence and gathered information that the suspect was attempting to sell the victim's mobile phone. A police team apprehended the accused on Sunday, he said.

Suspect's Background and Confession

According to sources, the arrested individual is a 19-year-old resident of Namchi district, currently staying in Gangtok. He is suspected of being a habitual drug user and has reportedly been involved in previous cases of chain and mobile phone snatching.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the police that he had followed the victim with the intention of robbing him for money and not to commit murder. However, when the victim resisted, the accused allegedly covered his face with a bag to silence him, resulting in his death, the officer said.

The investigation is going on, and police are also looking at the possibility that more than one person may be involved in the murder, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP boy kills e-rickshaw driver while resisting sexual assault
UP boy kills e-rickshaw driver while resisting sexual assault
2 held for killing of man who objected to public urination
2 held for killing of man who objected to public urination
Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local
Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local
Delhi rickshaw-puller demands CBI probe into death of son held for theft
Delhi rickshaw-puller demands CBI probe into death of son held for theft
Man fatally stabbed in Badlapur fish market; suspect apprehended
Man fatally stabbed in Badlapur fish market; suspect apprehended

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: Eiffel tower goes dark to mark Earth hour in Paris1:17

Watch: Eiffel tower goes dark to mark Earth hour in Paris

Surat Emerges as Lifeline for Hemophilia Patients Across India2:44

Surat Emerges as Lifeline for Hemophilia Patients Across...

Iconic Cherry Blossoms Take Over Washington0:51

Iconic Cherry Blossoms Take Over Washington

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO