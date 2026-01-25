HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 25, 2026 09:18 IST

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Alok Kumar Singh, who taught at the NM College in Vile Parle, reportedly got into an argument with a co-passenger on a local train during his journey&nbsp
  • As the train reached Malad station, the man stabbed Singh with a sharp weapon
  • The attacker then fled the spot, leaving Singh bleeding profusely

A 33-year-old professor of a Mumbai-based college was stabbed to death at Malad railway station in Mumbai's western suburbs on Saturday, police said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), victim Alok Kumar Singh was travelling from Vile Parle towards Kandivali when he was fatally attacked around 5.40 pm.

Singh, who taught at the NM College in Vile Parle, reportedly got into an argument with a co-passenger on a local train during his journey, an official said.

 

As the train reached Malad station, the man stabbed Singh with a sharp weapon, causing him to collapse. The attacker then fled the spot, leaving Singh bleeding profusely, the official said.

After being alerted by other commuters, the railway police rushed Singh, a resident of Kandivali, to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on preliminary information, the Borivali GRP have registered a murder case against an unidentified person. Efforts are being made to trace the attacker, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
