Professor stabbed to death by passenger on Mumbai local

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A 33-year-old professor of a Mumbai-based college was stabbed to death at Malad railway station in Mumbai's western suburbs on Saturday, police said.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), victim Alok Kumar Singh was travelling from Vile Parle towards Kandivali when he was fatally attacked around 5.40 pm.

Singh, who taught at the NM College in Vile Parle, reportedly got into an argument with a co-passenger on a local train during his journey, an official said.

As the train reached Malad station, the man stabbed Singh with a sharp weapon, causing him to collapse. The attacker then fled the spot, leaving Singh bleeding profusely, the official said.

After being alerted by other commuters, the railway police rushed Singh, a resident of Kandivali, to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

