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When Iranian Missiles Hit Israel Hard

By REDIFF NEWS
7 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 09:36 IST

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Dimona and Ahad came under intense Iranian missile fire over the weekend as the conflict entered a far more volatile phase.

These photographs capture the aftermath of the strikes -- thick smoke rising over the cities, emergency teams rushing to the scenes and residents caught in the chaos that followed.

Dimona

Dimona debris after Iranian missile strikes, March 2026

IMAGE: A man walks among debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Residents Return to Destroyed Buildings

Netanyahu photo at damaged Dimona kindergarten after Iran strikes

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a damaged kindergarten after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Kindergarten Damaged in Missile Strike

Residents near damaged building in Dimona after Iran missiles

IMAGE: People stand near a damaged building and debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Security personnel in Dimona debris after Iranian missile strikes

IMAGE: Security personnel walks among debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Security Teams Survey Damage Across City

Man amid Dimona debris after Iran missile attack, 2026

IMAGE: A man stands among debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Residents Inspect Homes After Night Strikes

Azran David in damaged Dimona home after Iran missile strike

IMAGE: Azran David walks inside his damaged house after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Israelis react near damaged Dimona building after Iran attack

IMAGE: People react next to a damaged building after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Civilians React as Aftermath Unfolds

Woman with dog seeks shelter during Iran missile warning, Dimona

IMAGE: A woman carrying a dog moves to a shelter during an Iranian missile attack warning in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Woman with dog before taking shelter in Dimona, Iran attack

IMAGE: A woman carrying a dog looks on before moving to a shelter during an Iranian missile attack warning in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Drone view of Dimona neighbourhood damaged by Iranian missiles

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage in a residential neighbourhood after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Roei Kastro/Reuters

 

Aerial view of Iran missile strike damage in Dimona, Israel

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage in a residential neighbourhood after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Roei Kastro/Reuters

 

The glimpses from Dimona after Iranian missile barrages struck southern Israel.

Emergency crews, firefighters and soldiers assess destruction as tensions escalate in the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

 

Emergency teams at Dimona strike site after Iran missile barrage

IMAGE: Emergency response personnel work at the site of damage after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Israeli soldiers assess Dimona damage after Iranian missile barrage

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers at the scene of damage caused after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 

Soldiers Secure The Impact Zone

Israeli firefighter battles blaze after Iran missiles hit Dimona

IMAGE: An Israeli firefighter works to put out a fire after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 

Israeli soldiers at Dimona damage site after Iran missile attack

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 

Firefighters Battle Blazes After Strikes

Israeli soldiers walk through Dimona strike damage zone

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers walk at the site of damage after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Night Inspections Continue In Dimona

Israeli soldier uses torch to inspect Dimona missile damage

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier uses a torch to inspect the damage after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Israeli soldiers survey Dimona after Iranian missile barrage

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Arad

Glimpses from Arad after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential neighbourhoods in southern Israel.

 

Israeli soldiers at Arad damage site after Iran missile barrage

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 Israeli soldier secures Arad impact site after Iran missiles

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier secures the impact site after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Residents Gather Near Impact Site

 Israeli soldier secures Arad residential strike zone, Israel

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier secures the impact site after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 

 Israeli soldiers at Arad missile impact site, southern Israel

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the impact site after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

 Israeli soldiers at damaged Arad neighbourhood after Iran attack

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Security Forces Secure Damaged Neighbourhood

Israeli soldier prepares stretchers at Arad missile strike site

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier prepares stretchers at the impact site after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

  Emergency and military teams at Arad strike scene, Israel

IMAGE: Emergency personnel and Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Rescue Teams Work Through The Night

Israeli soldiers respond to Arad missile strike overnight

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Israeli forces at Arad residential strike zone, March 2026

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Police And Security Units At Strike Site

Israeli soldier at Arad missile strike site, southern Israel

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier works at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

  Israeli police at Arad strike site, screengrab March 21 2026

IMAGE: Israeli police officials work at the site following a strike in Arad, in a screengrab taken from a video released on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Israel Police via X/Handout via Reuters

 

Damaged Homes And Residents Return

Damaged buildings in Arad after Iranian missile barrage, 2026

IMAGE: Damaged buildings after Iranian missile barrages struck an area in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 People at Arad damage scene after Iranian missile strikes

IMAGE: People stand at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 Security personnel at Arad missile strike site, southern Israel

IMAGE: Security personnel work at the site of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 Residents gather at Arad strike damage zone, March 2026

IMAGE: People stand at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 Israeli police inspects Iranian missile in Rehovot home

IMAGE: A member of the Israeli police inspects part of an Iranian missile in a living room, after Iran launched barrages of missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Rehovot, Israel, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

Damaged building at Iran missile impact site in Rehovot, Israel

IMAGE: A damaged building at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran,in Rehovot, Israel, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Security forces inspect Iran missile damage in Jerusalem Old City

IMAGE: Security personnel inspect the damage in Jerusalem's Old City after Iran launched missiles towards Jerusalem, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Drone view of Iran missile damage in Jerusalem's Old City

IMAGE: A drone photo of emergency services inspecting the damage in Jerusalem's Old City after Iran launched missiles towards Jerusalem, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

Israeli tank moved to Lebanon border amid Iran-Israel conflict

IMAGE: An Israeli tank is transported on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Iranian missile with cluster munitions flies over Jerusalem

IMAGE: An Iranian missile with cluster munitions flies over Jerusalem, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Officials inspect damaged kindergarten in Rishon Lezion, Israel

IMAGE: Municipality officials inspect the damage inside a kindergarten at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, March 21, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Person inspects Iran missile-hit kindergarten in Rishon Lezion

IMAGE: A person inspects the damage inside of a kindergarten at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, March 21, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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