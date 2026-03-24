When Iranian Missiles Hit Israel Hard

Dimona and Ahad came under intense Iranian missile fire over the weekend as the conflict entered a far more volatile phase.

These photographs capture the aftermath of the strikes -- thick smoke rising over the cities, emergency teams rushing to the scenes and residents caught in the chaos that followed.

Dimona

IMAGE: A man walks among debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Residents Return to Destroyed Buildings

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a damaged kindergarten after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Kindergarten Damaged in Missile Strike

IMAGE: People stand near a damaged building and debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel walks among debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Security Teams Survey Damage Across City

IMAGE: A man stands among debris after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Residents Inspect Homes After Night Strikes

IMAGE: Azran David walks inside his damaged house after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: People react next to a damaged building after Iranian missile strikes that injured dozens of Israelis in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Civilians React as Aftermath Unfolds

IMAGE: A woman carrying a dog moves to a shelter during an Iranian missile attack warning in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman carrying a dog looks on before moving to a shelter during an Iranian missile attack warning in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage in a residential neighbourhood after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Roei Kastro/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage in a residential neighbourhood after Iranian missile strikes in Dimona, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Roei Kastro/Reuters

The glimpses from Dimona after Iranian missile barrages struck southern Israel.

Emergency crews, firefighters and soldiers assess destruction as tensions escalate in the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

IMAGE: Emergency response personnel work at the site of damage after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers at the scene of damage caused after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Soldiers Secure The Impact Zone

IMAGE: An Israeli firefighter works to put out a fire after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Firefighters Battle Blazes After Strikes

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers walk at the site of damage after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Night Inspections Continue In Dimona

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier uses a torch to inspect the damage after Iranian missiles struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck Dimona in southern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Arad

Glimpses from Arad after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential neighbourhoods in southern Israel.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 21, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier secures the impact site after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

Residents Gather Near Impact Site

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier secures the impact site after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the impact site after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Security Forces Secure Damaged Neighbourhood

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier prepares stretchers at the impact site after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Assayag/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel and Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Rescue Teams Work Through The Night

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after an Iranian missile barrage struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Police And Security Units At Strike Site

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier works at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli police officials work at the site following a strike in Arad, in a screengrab taken from a video released on March 21, 2026. Photograph: Israel Police via X/Handout via Reuters

Damaged Homes And Residents Return

IMAGE: Damaged buildings after Iranian missile barrages struck an area in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel work at the site of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, southern Israel, March 22, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Israeli police inspects part of an Iranian missile in a living room, after Iran launched barrages of missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Rehovot, Israel, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged building at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran,in Rehovot, Israel, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel inspect the damage in Jerusalem's Old City after Iran launched missiles towards Jerusalem, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone photo of emergency services inspecting the damage in Jerusalem's Old City after Iran launched missiles towards Jerusalem, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank is transported on the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: An Iranian missile with cluster munitions flies over Jerusalem, March 20, 2026. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Municipality officials inspect the damage inside a kindergarten at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, March 21, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A person inspects the damage inside of a kindergarten at an impact site, following a barrage of missiles launched from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, March 21, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff