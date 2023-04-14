News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi's 'mitti me mila dunga' remarks trends after Atiq's son encounter

Yogi's 'mitti me mila dunga' remarks trends after Atiq's son encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 14, 2023 09:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, getting eliminated in an exchange of fire with police, hashtag mitti me mila dunga (reduce to dust) was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Photograph: ANI Photo

Facing flak over the brazen killing of Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 case of a BSP MLA's murder, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 25 accused the Samajwadi Party of nurturing mafias and vowed to destroy them.

"The mafioso whose name is emerging ... is it not true that the Samajwadi Party had made him an MP... He was a mafioso nurtured by the SP. Our government is working to break their back. Mitti me mila denge," Adityanath said in the assembly.

 

On Thursday, several users made a hashtag of Adityanath's statement as they tweeted about the alleged encounter in Jhansi.

The hashtag was trending at the top for a major part of the day as several users supported the police action. Till late evening, close to 60 thousand people had tweeted using the hashtag.

Several other hashtags like "encounter", "Atiq Ahmad", "UP Police", "UPSTF", "Guddu Muslim", "Asad Ahmad" among others were also trending on Twitter.

Some users also appreciated Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy against criminals. A video Adityanath making 'Mitti Me Mila Dunga...' remark in the assembly also went viral on social media platforms.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP police guns down Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
UP police guns down Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
Officer threatened to eliminate me: Atiq's brother
Officer threatened to eliminate me: Atiq's brother
Am being harassed in Sabarmati jail, says Atiq Ahmed
Am being harassed in Sabarmati jail, says Atiq Ahmed
Want To Visit The World Of Barbie?
Want To Visit The World Of Barbie?
Punjab Kings' Rabada fastest to 100 wickets in IPL
Punjab Kings' Rabada fastest to 100 wickets in IPL
Mrs Undercover Review
Mrs Undercover Review
The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023
The Most Daring Cholis Of 2023
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Did Atiq Ahmed's son's encounter follow SC guidelines?

Did Atiq Ahmed's son's encounter follow SC guidelines?

Atiq son encounter: Umesh's kin says justice done

Atiq son encounter: Umesh's kin says justice done

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances