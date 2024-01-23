Yogi visits Ayodhya amid rush of devotees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Ayodhya to see arrangements at the Ram temple, which was opened for the people a day after the consecration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Monday, January 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Adityanath has reached Ayodhya by air to see arrangements at the temple, which has been opened for the devotees, Director Information Shishir told PTI.

The chief minister will also visit the temple, he said.

Over 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till afternoon and many are waiting for the same, a senior official said in Lucknow.

"Till afternoon, 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees have paid obeisance in the temple and a similar number of them are remaining. Over 8,000 policemen are overseeing the arrangements and everything is under control," Shishir said.

Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad are inside the temple and overseeing the arrangements.

Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour on Monday in the newly built temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

A score of luminaries from the field of cinema, sports and saints had attended the ceremony.