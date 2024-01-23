News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi visits Ayodhya amid rush of devotees

Yogi visits Ayodhya amid rush of devotees

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2024 19:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Ayodhya to see arrangements at the Ram temple, which was opened for the people a day after the consecration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Monday, January 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Adityanath has reached Ayodhya by air to see arrangements at the temple, which has been opened for the devotees, Director Information Shishir told PTI.

The chief minister will also visit the temple, he said.

 

Over 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till afternoon and many are waiting for the same, a senior official said in Lucknow.

"Till afternoon, 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees have paid obeisance in the temple and a similar number of them are remaining. Over 8,000 policemen are overseeing the arrangements and everything is under control," Shishir said.

Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad are inside the temple and overseeing the arrangements.

Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour on Monday in the newly built temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

A score of luminaries from the field of cinema, sports and saints had attended the ceremony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'
'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'
This Is For Shri Ram!
This Is For Shri Ram!
The Ram Temple At Night
The Ram Temple At Night
Assam CM's action helping the yatra: Rahul Gandhi
Assam CM's action helping the yatra: Rahul Gandhi
England aim to take sheen off India's home Test record
England aim to take sheen off India's home Test record
'Peaceful start' to the week for Hardik
'Peaceful start' to the week for Hardik
Will Gill rediscover his Test form against England?
Will Gill rediscover his Test form against England?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Massive rush at Ram temple day after 'Pran Pratishtha'

Massive rush at Ram temple day after 'Pran Pratishtha'

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances