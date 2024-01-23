News
Thousand throng Ram temple day after 'Pran Pratishtha'

Thousand throng Ram temple day after 'Pran Pratishtha'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 23, 2024 09:52 IST
The doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.

IMAGE: Devotees gather outside the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI

A large number of devotees, both locals and visitors from other states, gathered near the main gateway along the Ram Path leading to the temple complex late on Monday, seeking an entry to the premises.

 

As a large crowd built up near the ceremonial gateway -- decked up for the consecration ceremony -- police told the devotees that the temple would open to the public from Tuesday.

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
