IMAGE: Rubber snakes, resembling real reptiles, hung by police personnel around the Cumbummettu police station in Kerala's Idukki district.

The reason? To frighten monkeys who pester the cops! Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Will the pseudo snakes scare the simians away? Or will the monkey menace persist?

