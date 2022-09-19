The Dancing Traffic Cop

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

A baby elephant is reunited with its family.

Brave health workers, who risked their lives for India.

Rashmika rules!

The 800-year-old tree

Location: Mahbubnagar

Pillalamarri is 800 years old. And needs help to survive.

Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar came to the ancient banyan tree's rescue and has committed Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) towards its survival.

A saline drip treatment and taking care of its roots have given this tree in Mahbunagar, Telangana, a new lease of life.

Baby elephant rescued!

Location: Jashpur Nagar

It was a frightening time for the one-month-old baby elephant.

Separated from its herd, all the little one could do was search forlornly. Luckily, forest officials in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur Nagar came to its rescue.

The baby was soon reunited with its family.

Applaud these health workers!

Location: Bijapur

Would you wade across three swollen rivers to vaccinate people against Covid?

These health workers did. And vaccinated people in the remote villages of Marudbaka, Lingapur and Nela Kanker in Karnataka's Bijapur district.

The distance between the community health centre to the sub health centre in Marudbaka is about 30 km.

Why every driver listened to him!

Location: Dehradun

On September 15, he was tasked with controlling traffic near a hospital in Dehradun.

Knowing how impatient drivers can get as they wait to move, Home Guard Jogendra Kumar decided he would make them smile until it was their turn.

He added some fun dance moves as he directed traffic.

We're sure the drivers really appreciate his effort.

Is she India's hottest new star...

Location: Mumbai

There's just one explanation. Pushpa. Pushpa. Pushpa.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was also seen in Sita Ramam, will soon return to the big screen, in a completely different role, with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

Other films in her kitty include Animal (with Ranbir Kapoor), Pushpa: The Rule, Part 2 (with Allu Arjun) and Varisu (with Vijay).

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com