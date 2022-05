Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Ankita Nagar, daughter of a vegetable vendor in Indore, has cleared the Civil Judge exam. Many Congratulations Ankita!

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com