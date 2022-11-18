News
Man Jumps From Mantralaya, Saved!

By REDIFF NEWS
November 18, 2022 13:32 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: A man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government's administrative headquarters in Mumbai, but lands in the safety net installed in the building. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kantilal Mishra of Pune, a lookalike of Balasaheb Thackeray, arrives to pay tribute on the Shiv Sena supremo's 10th death anniversary at Shivaji Park. Photograph: ANI photo

 

IMAGE: A man paints himself in support of Hemant Soren after the Jharkhand chief minister was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged illegal mining case in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters hold placards during a protest over the summoning of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Students create a rangoli to spread voting awareness ahead of the coming Gujarat assembly elections in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel detain a Unique ID Special TET-qualified candidate during a dharna to protest demanding the regularisation of their jobs in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu DGP (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari has lunch with inmates of the Puzhal prison after an inspection of the jail in Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: An Iranian woman protests against the Iranian government at Church Street in Bengaluru over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iranian police custody after she was arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police for not wearing a hijab properly. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A woman crosses the dried floodplains of the Ganga after the floodwater receded at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A lioness with her cubs at the Sarthana zoo in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Forest department officials rescue a crocodile from a residential area in Mysuru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

