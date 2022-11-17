In War, Both Sides Mourn

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: The mother of Tseng Sheng-Kuang, 25, a Taiwanese fighter from the Carpathian Sich Battalion, who was recently killed in a battle against Russian troops, mourns while holding a Ukrainian national flag during a memorial ceremony in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: A memorial ceremony at the funeral of 38 pro-Russian soldiers, who were killed amid the conflict with Ukrainian armed forces at a cemetery in Luhansk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Girls cross a wall at a destroyed building with graffiti of a woman doing a handstand in Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bomb disposal specialists unload a truck full of unexploded ordinance at a disposal site near Borodyanka.

Bomb disposal specialists of the state emergency service of Ukraine conduct a controlled explosion of around 500 kg of unexploded ordinances including mines, unused ammunition and shells that are still being found in the Kyiv region, months after Russian troops retreated from the area.

The munitions, which continue to be found in forests and fields, still pose a threat to life according to the bomb disposal specialists. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Workers fix a wall and install insulation and windows to a block of flats that was badly damaged during fighting as Russia launched its attack on Kyiv at the start of its full scale invasion of Ukraine, on November 11, 2022 in Irpin.

Electricity and heating outages across Ukraine caused by missile and drone strikes to energy infrastructure have added urgency to preparations for winter. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rescuers at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Viktoria Lakezina/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers work with a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft cannon at a position near the front line in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a 130 mm towed field gun M-46 at the front line, near Soledar, Donetsk region. Photograph: Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Nina Stovba stands inside a neighbour's house rubbered by Russian soldiers and damaged by a military strike in the village of Blahodatne, retaken by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson region. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The destroyed tower of a television centre after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: People fill up bottles with river water in Kherson. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The destroyed Antonivskyi bridge over the Dnipro river in Kherson. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com