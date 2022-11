IMAGE: Melshanthi N Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the Sabarimala temple under the Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru for the Mandala-Makaravilak pilgrimage on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees arrive at THE Sabarimala temple after its opening. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com