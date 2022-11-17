News
Rediff.com  » News » What Has Army Built In Ladakh?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 17, 2022 12:35 IST
IMAGE: The Indian Army has built infrastructure to house 450 tanks and over 22,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector where it has been engaged in a military stand-off with the Chinese army since April 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is taking part in the multinational maritime exercise Malabar 22 in the seas off Japan. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Indian Navy is represented by Eastern Fleet ships INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
