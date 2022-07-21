News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Paneer Butter Masala Takes On GST

Paneer Butter Masala Takes On GST

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 21, 2022 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Try these amazing Paneer Butter Masala recipes.

Paneer Butter Masala

IMAGE: Paneer Butter Masala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohith Thulasidas/Wikimedia Commons

Delicately cut cubes of pillowy soft paneer.

A red masala that's jam-packed with flavour.

And dollops of butter to round off what is a lip-smacking dish.

You can have it with chapati, roti or naan.

You can try your own take by stuffing it into pita bread or creating your own version of a Subway roll.

You can dunk your dosas into it as well.

A well-made Paneer Butter Masala won't disappoint.

 

But that's not really why we're talking about it today.

We are talking about it because you will now have to pay more pre-packed and labelled food items; on July 18, the government has extended the list of items that come under the GST purview. The items range from cereal to lassi. And butter. And paneer.

Which has led to various memes, including one about a new math question that students could expect in their next paper: So, if the GST on paneer is 5% and the GST on butter is 12% and the GST on masala is 5%, calculate the GST on Paneer Butter Masala.

Even though the dish has become more expensive, there's no denying it's a hot favourite.

Don't let GST interfere with the joy of tucking into your favourite dish.

Here are a few exciting Paneer Butter Masala recipes you can try at home.

There's Manasi Sadarangani's Dhaba Style Paneer Masala.

And Reshma Aslam's Butter Paneer.

And Chef Sanjyot Keer's Paneer Makhani.

And Sheetal Mahurkar's Paneer Makhanwala.

Try them all and let us know which one you liked best.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Falahari Paneer In Pudina Gravy
Recipe: Falahari Paneer In Pudina Gravy
Party recipes: Quick and easy paneer starters
Party recipes: Quick and easy paneer starters
Recipe: How to make Kaju Paneer Masala
Recipe: How to make Kaju Paneer Masala
Will Navy Choose Super Hornet or Rafale Marine?
Will Navy Choose Super Hornet or Rafale Marine?
India-Japan Trade: The Abe Effect
India-Japan Trade: The Abe Effect
'A $5 trillion economy won't be a dream'
'A $5 trillion economy won't be a dream'
Pawar dissolves all NCP units days after MVA collapse
Pawar dissolves all NCP units days after MVA collapse

More like this

Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani

Varun Inamdar's Paneer Dum Biryani

Recipe: Sangita's Afghani Paneer

Recipe: Sangita's Afghani Paneer

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances