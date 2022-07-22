News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Ready For Nag Panchami

Yeh Hai India: Ready For Nag Panchami

By Rediff News Bureau
July 22, 2022 17:54 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: An artist gives final touches to mud snakes ahead of the Nag Panchami festival in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 2.

On this day, devotees offer milk to snakes in the presence of a snake charmer or give an idol made of stone, mud and metal a milk bath to seek the blessings of the Naga, the serpent deity.

 

IMAGE: Mohammad Salman and Mithilesh in their deputy commissioner of police uniforms in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Teenagers Mohammad Salman from Kerala and Mithilesh from Bengaluru suffer from life threatening diseases.

They had made a wish to the Make A Wish India NGO to become police officers.

Make A Wish India approached the the deputy commissioner of police, south east division, in Bengaluru who fulfiled their dreams.

 

IMAGE: ISRO Chairman S Somanath and former ISRO chairman Kirankumar A S inaugurate the Human Spaceflight Expo at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre has organised the Human Spaceflight Expo as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

 

IMAGE: Somanath and Kirankumar take a look at the astronaut mannequin at the expo. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
