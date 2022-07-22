Yeh Hai India: Ready For Nag Panchami

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.
Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 2.
On this day, devotees offer milk to snakes in the presence of a snake charmer or give an idol made of stone, mud and metal a milk bath to seek the blessings of the Naga, the serpent deity.
Teenagers Mohammad Salman from Kerala and Mithilesh from Bengaluru suffer from life threatening diseases.
They had made a wish to the Make A Wish India NGO to become police officers.
Make A Wish India approached the the deputy commissioner of police, south east division, in Bengaluru who fulfiled their dreams.
ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre has organised the Human Spaceflight Expo as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
