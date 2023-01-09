News
Cold wave continues in Delhi; dense fog cripples flight, rail ops

Cold wave continues in Delhi; dense fog cripples flight, rail ops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 09, 2023 11:04 IST
Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday even as very dense fog lowered visibility to just 25 metres, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement, officials said.

IMAGE: Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi on January 9, 2023. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The visibility levels dropped to 25 metres at the Palam observatory, near the IGI Airport, and the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

Around 29 trains have been delayed by two to five hours due to foggy weather, a railway official said.

 

Around 15 flights were delayed and one flight was diverted due to bad weather, officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said.

Satellite images showed a fog layer extending from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: People exercise at an open gym in a park amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Cold wave conditions persisted in the capital for the fifth day on the trot though minimum temperatures rose marginally.

The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius as against 1.9 degrees on Sunday.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees, 3.2 degrees and 3.3 degrees.

'Orange' alert in North India amid intense cold wave
Delhi shivers at 1.9 deg C; dense fog hits air, rail op
India Is Feeling Cold...
Easy Recipe: Spicy BBQ Paneer/Chicken
High drama at TN assembly as Guv-govt row continues
'Frenemies' Djokovic, Kyrgios to play practice match
Wah Shefali!
