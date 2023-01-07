Villagers Take Guard Against Terrorists

IMAGE: A Village Defence Committee member patrols Mangnar village near the Line of Control in Poonch on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the wake of the January 1-2 terror attacks at Dhangri village in Rajouri district. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: VDC members patrol Dhangri village.

IMAGE: VDC members take positions against likely terrorist activity.

IMAGE: Elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, vehicles move slowly on the snow-covered Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila Pass.

IMAGE: After many days of snowfall, snow is cleared from Zojila Pass.

IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard at the snow-cleared highway.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com