Rediff.com  » News » Villagers Take Guard Against Terrorists

Villagers Take Guard Against Terrorists

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: January 07, 2023 14:00 IST
IMAGE: A Village Defence Committee member patrols Mangnar village near the Line of Control in Poonch on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the wake of the January 1-2 terror attacks at Dhangri village in Rajouri district. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: VDC members patrol Dhangri village.

 

IMAGE: VDC members take positions against likely terrorist activity.

 

IMAGE: Elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, vehicles move slowly on the snow-covered Srinagar-Leh highway at Zojila Pass.

 

IMAGE: After many days of snowfall, snow is cleared from Zojila Pass.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard at the snow-cleared highway.
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
SEE: Shastri: What Makes Mumbai Special
Air India reviews liquor policy; pilot, crew grounded
Nirmalaji Is Back In Action!
Pant undergoes knee surgery for ligament tear
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

