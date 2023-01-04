News
An Unusual Way To Get Rid Of Bad Luck

An Unusual Way To Get Rid Of Bad Luck

By REDIFF NEWS
January 04, 2023 14:37 IST
Devotees lie inside coffins to get rid of bad luck and to reborn again for a fresh start in the New Year at a temple in Nonthaburi on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand.

 

IMAGE: Devotees pray before they lie inside the coffins.

 

IMAGE: Devotees pray as they sit inside the coffins. All photographs: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Devotees lie down and pray inside the coffins.

 

IMAGE: The priest spreads a sheet over the coffins.

 

IMAGE: Devotees can be seen praying inside the coffins.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

