Celebrating Dev Uthani Ekadashi

According to the Hindu calendar, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is the day in the month of Kartik, the 11th lunar day (a period between new moon and full moon, also known as shukla paksha).

This day marks the completion of Chaturmas (four months), when Lord Vishnu wakes up from his yogic sleep.

On this day Lord Vishnu is worshipped. Devotees also perform the Tulsi Vivah, a ceremonial wedding of the goddess Tulsi with a shaligrama (a particular variety of stone).

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in India.

IMAGE: Devotees light diyas on the banks of the Yamuna at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Priests perform Maha Aarti on the banks of the Yamuna at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The illuminated Mahadev temple in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Athletes perform 'Track Pujaan' in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children light diyas in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Diyas lit outside the Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur district. Photograph: PTI Photo

