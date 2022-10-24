Recipe: Peanut Jaggery Laddoos

For working women and men, the joy of cooking can often quickly turn into a tiresome affair when schedules are rather too busy. What was once a happy chore for many becomes a cumbersome task. Mayur Sanap's Peanut Butter Laddoos taste great, are a quick fix and are calorie friendly to boot.

Peanuts and jaggery are the only two ingredients needed to make these little spheres of joy. Unlike traditional sweets, no ghee or refined sugar is used in this recipe. Mayur christened them Peanut 'Butter' Laddoos for their super smooth texture and because they melt in your mouth. Your guests won't stop at eating just one!

Post-Diwali, these laddoos are a wonderful evening chai-time snack or a fasting snack or a pre-workout snack. They are vegan and gluten free.

Peanut Butter Laddoos

Servings: 14-15

Ingredients

1 cup lightly toasted, skinless peanuts

½ cup jaggery powder or grated jaggery

1 tsp elaichi or green cardamom powder, optional

Method

Grind the peanuts and jaggery in a blender/mixer with the elaichi powder till the peanuts start sweating oil.

The mixture should be smooth but be able to hold shape when rolled into a laddoo. It should not either be too crumbly or too smooth. Empty the peanut-jaggery mixture in a bowl and portion into 14-15 balls.

Roll each ball into a laddoo.

Editor's Note: You may store these laddoos in an air-tight container for up to 7-8 days at room temperature.

To preserve them longer, refrigerate in an air-tight box for up to 15 days.

Add more ingredients of your choice, like til or sesame seeds, desiccated coconut, nuts or even cocoa powder for chocolate-peanut laddoos.