Recipes: Anjeer Rolls, Gulkand Laddus

Executive Chef Suraj Kumar Sahoo's Gond Rose Jam Laddus and Fig Rolls are delicious and nutritious.

Gond or tragacanth edible gum is a good source of Vitamin D, fibre and antioxidants, while anjeeror figs offer a rich supply of vitamins and minerals.

Chef Sahoo, who hails from Odisha, won the Chef of the Year award at the 11th Hotelier India Awards in 2019.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Novotel Vijayawada Varu

Gond Aur Gulkand Ke Laddu

Servings: 10

200 gm gond or edible gum

300 gm aata or whole wheat flour

250 gm sugar or a sugar equivalent

250 gm ghee + extra for making the laddus

50 gm almonds, chopped + extra for garnish

50 gm pistachios, chopped

50 gm cashews, chopped

50 gm dates, roughly chopped

50 gm gulkand or rose petal jam, easily available in grocery stores or online

25 gm green elaichi or cardamom powder

Method

Heat 50 gm of the ghee in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Add the nuts and shallow fry over low heat until light brown.

Cool and coarsely crush the nuts in a blender and keep aside.

Make sure the gond is well-combined in the ghee or else it will not puff.

Mix gently till it puffs up.

Take off heat and cool.

Keep some of the gond aside for stuffing in the centre of each laddu and the garnish.

Cool and keep aside.

Add the dates.

Add the gulkand.

Mix well.

You also can add a little hot ghee while mixing to get a perfect texture.

Take around 30 gm of the mixture and shape into a laddu.

Make a small hole in the centre and stuff a little of the reserved gulkand-ghee mixture.

Garnish with crushed gond and chopped almonds.

Repeat for the rest of the mixture to get 10 laddus.

Editor's Note: To make vegan laddus, use cashew butter instead of ghee.

Fig Kaju Rolls

Servings: 10

Ingredients

300 gm anjeer or dried figs

200 gm cashews

100 gm pistachios

400 gm sugar or jaggery

50 gm khajoor or dates

1 gm kesar or saffron

50 gm ghee

50 gm poshto or khus khus or poppy seeds

Ghee for basting

Method

Soak the cashews in water for 2 hours and drain.

Grind to a fine thick paste in a mixer/blender.

Add the sugar and mix thoroughly.

Add a little ghee and keep stirring for 15 minutes.

The consistency of the mixture will be like thick dough.

Take off heat, cool and keep aside.

In the same kadhai, heat the remaining ghee and add the anjeer paste.

Warm slowly for 10-12 minutes till the mixture resembles soft dough.

Take off heat, cool and keep aside.

Divide the cashew dough into half and keep one half aside.

In the other half add the pista powder and mix thoroughly.

Add the saffron mixture to the balance cashew dough and mix well.

For assembling the rolls, baste some ghee on a wooden board so the dough doesn't stick while rolling.

Roll the saffron-cashew dough out like a roti using a rolling pin.

Roll the pista-cashew dough out like a roti.

Cover the saffron-cashew roti with the rolled out pista-cashew roti and place the rolled out anjeer ghee roti on top of it.

Gently roll up to get the desired shape.

Keep the dough cylinder in the freezer for a few hours until it's hard enough to cut.

Cut into roundels and serve.

Editor's Note: To make vegan fig nut rolls, use cashew butter instead of ghee.

Suraj Kumar Sahoo is the executive chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun.