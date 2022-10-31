Glimpses of the 369 foot tall Lord Shiva statue, which was installed in Nathdwara town in Rajasthan.

Unveiled by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Viswas Swaroopam is said to be the tallest Shiva statue in the world.

IMAGE: Viswas Swaroopam, which took 10 years to build, used approximately 3,000 tonnes of steel and iron and 250,000 cubic tonnes of concrete and sand. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Viswas Swaroopam has been constructed to last 250 years and can withstand wind speeds up to 250 kmph.

IMAGE: Viswas Swaroopam is said to be visible from 20 kilometres away.

IMAGE: Viswas Swaroopam is illuminated with special lights to be clearly visible at night.

