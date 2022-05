Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: 11,000 mangoes were offered to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya organised by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal in Pune.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com