Yeh Hai India: Gatka on Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Birth Anniversary

IMAGE: Sikh men perform the Gatka, the Sikh martial art, during a religious procession taken out from the Golden Temple on the eve of the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Amritsar, April 20, 2022.
IMAGE: Young Sikhs perform the Gatka, Chakkar, Spinning Armor on the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.
IMAGE: Sikh men perform the Gatka, wooden stick-fighting, that simulates swords.
