Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Gatka on Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Birth Anniversary

Yeh Hai India: Gatka on Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Birth Anniversary

By Rediff News Bureau
April 21, 2022 13:17 IST
Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Sikh men perform the Gatka, the Sikh martial art, during a religious procession taken out from the Golden Temple on the eve of the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in Amritsar, April 20, 2022.
All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Young Sikhs perform the Gatka, Chakkar, Spinning Armor on the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

 

IMAGE: Sikh men perform the Gatka, wooden stick-fighting, that simulates swords.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
