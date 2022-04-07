News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: A Temple For My Dog

Yeh Hai India: A Temple For My Dog

By Rediff News Bureau
April 07, 2022 12:34 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: 82-year-old retired government employee Muthu offers prayers at the temple he has built in memory of his dog Tom, who died due to health issues, at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu.
Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Muthu with the temple for Tom in the background.
Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
