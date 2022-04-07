Yeh Hai India: A Temple For My Dog

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: 82-year-old retired government employee Muthu offers prayers at the temple he has built in memory of his dog Tom, who died due to health issues, at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu.

Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Muthu with the temple for Tom in the background.

Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

