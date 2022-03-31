News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: All Set for Gudhi Padwa

Yeh Hai India: All Set for Gudhi Padwa

By Rediff News Bureau
March 31, 2022 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Preparations are underway for Gudhi Padwa -- the Maharashtrian new year celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa -- and the Mervekar family of Girgaum in south Mumbai is engaged in making various types of Gudhis for the occasion.
All photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: The family has been making Gudhis for the last 21 years, ranging from 6 inches to 10 feet.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Gudi Padwa Recipes: Kothimbir vadi, Amti dal and more
Gudi Padwa Recipes: Kothimbir vadi, Amti dal and more
Celebrating Gudi Padwa: 5 rituals and their significance
Celebrating Gudi Padwa: 5 rituals and their significance
#Swagger! Enfield girls bring in Gudi Padwa
#Swagger! Enfield girls bring in Gudi Padwa
How Jay Shah plans to aid cricket's growth in Africa
How Jay Shah plans to aid cricket's growth in Africa
SC quashes TN's 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars
SC quashes TN's 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars
ED raids lawyer who filed petitions against Fadnavis
ED raids lawyer who filed petitions against Fadnavis
Chris Rock talks about Oscar Slap
Chris Rock talks about Oscar Slap
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gudi Padwa Specials: Farali Pattice, Mirchi Vada

Gudi Padwa Specials: Farali Pattice, Mirchi Vada

Gudi Padwa Special: How to make thalipeeth

Gudi Padwa Special: How to make thalipeeth

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances