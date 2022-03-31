Yeh Hai India: All Set for Gudhi Padwa

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.
IMAGE: Preparations are underway for Gudhi Padwa -- the Maharashtrian new year celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa -- and the Mervekar family of Girgaum in south Mumbai is engaged in making various types of Gudhis for the occasion.
All photographs: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: The family has been making Gudhis for the last 21 years, ranging from 6 inches to 10 feet.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
X