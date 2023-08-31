News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in

Xi may skip Delhi G20 summit, Premier Li may stand in

Source: ANI
August 31, 2023 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 Summit to be held in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China have revealed, Reuters has reported.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

On Xi's behalf, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the September 9-10 meeting in New Delhi, as per two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country.

Spokespersons for the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

 

As per Reuters, the G20 Summit in India had been viewed as a venue at which Xi may meet with US President Joe Biden, who has confirmed his attendance, as the two superpowers seek to stabilise relations soured by a range of trade and geopolitical tensions.

Xi last met Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November.

One senior government official from India told Reuters that “we are aware that the premier will come”, in place of Xi.

The sources in China, two of whom said they were informed by Chinese officials, said they were not aware of the reason for Xi’s expected absence, according to Reuters.

The Chinese president has made few overseas trips since China abruptly dropped its COVID restrictions. He, however, attended the BRICS Summit in South Africa last week.

Several G20 ministerial meetings in India ahead of the summit have been contentious as Russia and China together opposed joint statements which included paragraphs condemning Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine last year, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had a conversation with Chinese President Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in which he highlighted India's concerns at the unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with the two leaders agreeing to direct their relevant officials "to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation".

Addressing a press conference on India’s participation at the 15th BRICS summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi had interactions with other BRICS leaders during the summit.

He said PM Modi in his conversation with the Chinese President underlined that the maintenance of peace in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China ties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
IAF to scan Delhi for drone threats during G20 summit
IAF to scan Delhi for drone threats during G20 summit
Putin dials Modi, says he can't attend G20 meet
Putin dials Modi, says he can't attend G20 meet
Modi raised unresolved LAC issues with Xi on Wednesday
Modi raised unresolved LAC issues with Xi on Wednesday
Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge
Defence business to drive growth for Bharat Forge
When Samba Came To Notting Hill
When Samba Came To Notting Hill
Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...
Jawan's Sanjeeta Likes Fun, Games And...
63 killed in building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg
63 killed in building fire in S.Africa's Johannesburg
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

G20 Meet: Delhi's Biggest Event This Century

G20 Meet: Delhi's Biggest Event This Century

Joe Biden to visit India next month for G20 summit

Joe Biden to visit India next month for G20 summit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances