Rediff.com  » News » Putin dials Modi, says he can't attend G20 meet in Delhi

Putin dials Modi, says he can't attend G20 meet in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 28, 2023 21:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin who conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi next month and informed that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Prime Minister's Office said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of SCO in Samarkand in September 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders also reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

 

President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

'While expressing an understanding of Russia's decision, PM Modi thanked President Putin for Russia's consistent support of all initiatives under India's G20 Presidency,' the PMO said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

Modi a patriot, did a lot for India, says Putin
Putin dials Modi, says Ukraine is refusing to...
Putin lauds 'big friend' Modi's 'impressive' project
Why is Sky unable to crack the code in ODIs?
Planes to and from Britain grounded, thousands stuck
Now I understand emotions of seniors in 2011 WC: Kohli
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
