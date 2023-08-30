IAF to monitor Delhi sky for drone threats during G20 summit

Indian Air Force fighter planes will be on standby to keep a close watch on any suspicious activity in the Delhi sky, including UAVs or drones, as the national capital gets ready to host the G20 summit, a senior official from a department engaged in airport operations said.

IMAGE: A view of beautification work and lighting around Bharat Mandapam convention centre of Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, August 27, 2023. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The decision was taken at a recent meeting among the Airport Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation, ministry of civil aviation, ministry of home affairs, ministry of defence and other stakeholders to discuss security details during the G20 summit.

The mega event will be attended by over 50 VVIPs and hundreds of VIPs from across the globe.

"In the meeting we decided that the safety and security of Indian air space over Delhi will be taken care of by the Indian Air Force during the G20 summit on September 9 and 10. Fighter planes will be on standby mode in order to respond to any situation and also keep a close watch on any UAV or drone activity. All agencies concerned with the safety of air space and Delhi airport will work in close coordination," the senior official said.

The official added that air traffic control has been ordered to be on high alert during the G20 summit and closely monitor all flights entering Delhi. In case of any emergency situation, the flight will be diverted to any of the four other airports that are part of the contingency plan.

“All aircraft and private jets carrying VVIPs will be parked at Delhi airport. Special arrangements have been made for the parking of Air Force One and a few other important aircraft at Palam Air Force Station. The station is under the security of the Air Force,” the official said.

The official said that they have asked the Delhi airport operator to decongest the airport during the G20 summit to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to VIP movements.

On Tuesday, the Delhi police issued an advisory on the no-fly zone and prohibition of specific flying items in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the lead-up to the G20 summit.

Accordingly, it will be illegal to fly sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft, among others, over NCT as of August 29, 2023. This order will be in effect till September 12, 2023.