G20 Meet: Delhi's Biggest Event This Century

For a mega event like the G20 Summit -- being attended by so many heads of States and international bodies, top diplomats and bureaucrats -- nothing can be more important than security.

IMAGE: Preparations are underway for next fortnight's G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

With a fortnight to go for the G20 Leaders Summit, the upscale hotels in New Delhi and the National Capital Region are busy strengthening their kitchens so that international guests are not let down.

Along with reimagining their cuisine spread, the hotels (all fully booked for a large part of September, though the summit is on September 9 and 10) are sprucing up their decor and service quality.

Many hospitality chains have made special hiring too in sync with the G20 message of Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is like God).

For that, hotels are in constant communication with the authorities, whether it's the police, local administration, embassies or the ministry of external affairs.

One such hotel, Taj Mahal, also known as Taj Mansingh for its Mansingh Road address, is fully booked for the period.

Arrangements for the summit are in full swing, including, "security enhancements, transport requirements, ingredients and stock management, refresher training to key teams, menu planning," points out Satyajeet Krishnan, area director-operations and general manager at the hotel.

At The Claridges, a downtown hotel which is booked to capacity for the Summit, millet will be a highlight in the spirit of India celebrating 2023 as the year of millet.

There will also be curated menus, including special regional thalis to give the guests an authentic taste of India, says Patrick John, vice-president of sales and marketing at The Claridges.

Close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the hospitality hub at Aerocity is giving the final touches to its G20 preparations.

For instance, at Aerocity's Pullman and Novotel, again fully booked, the kitchen staff is focused on providing a memorable gastronomic experience to the guests.

"Our culinary experts have begun preparations with meticulous attention to detail. Keeping the G20 Summit in mind, the teams are showcasing different cuisines of all nations, during Sunday brunches at Farmer's Basket," Vineet Mishra, general manager at the hotel, explains.

The teams are also looking at necessary customisations and preferences to cater to each delegation's unique dietary requirements, Mishra adds.

On security, all hotels are updating their systems to ensure everything is seamless.

"Security awareness and vigilance have been heightened. Alongside illumination of the periphery, surveillance cameras are also installed for enhanced security through Lens Eye," says John at The Claridges.

While all blind spots are being covered, the hotel is making efforts towards human and technological synergies so that all security protocols are properly followed, he adds.

Pullman and Novotel's Mishra, too, points out that frequent discussions with local authorities are being conducted to ensure all arrangements are in order.

The hotels in the city are witnessing a mega event of this scale for the first time, and there's excitement in the air despite all the hard work.

Krishnan at Taj Mansingh lists out the air purification technology, uniquely themed accommodation, and curated and celebrated dining at the hotel.

"The hotel is well poised, and privileged to welcome global leaders and seamlessly manage the guests for the G20 Summit in the capital," he adds.

John at The Claridges elaborates on the heritage property, which was refurbished during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We are excited about the G20 Summit. The hotel's lobby is being renovated and will be lighter and brighter to welcome the guests," he says, while adding that the hotel has also done necessary hiring for the Summit days to meet the increased demand.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com