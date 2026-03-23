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'Worrisome': Modi clears India's stand on Iran war

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 23, 2026 15:09 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha, highlighting the worrisome situation in West Asia and its significant impact on the global economy, Indian livelihoods, and national security.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a statement on the prevailing situation in West Asia in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points

  • PM Modi expresses concern over the West Asia crisis and its adverse impact on the global economy and livelihoods.
  • The Indian government is prioritising the safety and security of Indians in the conflict zones, offering necessary assistance.
  • The crisis is disrupting cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz, affecting India's gas and fuel supplies.
  • India is prioritising domestic LPG production to mitigate the impact of uncertain global supplies due to the West Asia conflict.
  • The government is providing assistance to Indian families affected by the conflict in West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the prevailing situation in West Asia "worrisome" as it is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and the livelihoods of people.

Making a statement on the prevailing situation in West Asia in the Lok Sabha, Modi also said that the security of Indians has been the government's biggest priority in times of conflict, and the Centre is sensitive, vigilant and also ready to extend every assistance.

"The current situation in West Asia is worrisome. This crisis has been going on for more than three weeks, having a very adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives. The entire world is urging all parties to resolve this crisis as quickly as possible," Modi said.

He also said that cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge from the beginning of the war, yet the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain the least affected.

"We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he said.

Middle East Conflict Challenges 

The prime minister also said the conflict has created unexpected challenges, including economic, humanitarian and those related to national security.

"The countries affected by the conflict share extensive trade relations with India. The region fulfils a significant portion of our crude oil and gas requirements. It is also important because around 1 crore Indians live and work there," he said.

It is essential that a unanimous and united voice on this crisis reaches the world from Parliament, he said.

Every Indian Affected 

Modi also said that since the conflict began, every Indian in the affected areas has been provided with necessary assistance.

"I have spoken with most of the heads of state in West Asia over the phone in two rounds. And they have all assured the safety of Indians," he said.

Unfortunately, the prime minister said, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured in the conflict.

Help is being provided to the affected families, Modi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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