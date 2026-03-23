PM Modi Highlights Worrisome West Asia Situation and Impact on India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Parliament, highlighting the worrisome situation in West Asia and its significant impact on the global economy, while reassuring the nation about the safety and assistance being provided to Indian citizens in the affected regions.

Photograph: Courtesy, PIB

Key Points PM Modi expresses concern over the West Asia crisis and its adverse impact on the global economy and livelihoods.

The Indian government prioritises the safety and security of Indian citizens in conflict zones, offering assistance and remaining vigilant.

India faces challenges in gas and fuel supplies due to disruptions in cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict in West Asia poses economic, humanitarian, and national security challenges for India, given its trade relations and the large Indian diaspora in the region.

PM Modi has spoken with leaders in West Asia, who have assured the safety of Indians; assistance is being provided to affected families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the prevailing situation in West Asia "worrisome" as it is having a very adverse impact on the global economy and the livelihoods of people.

Making a statement on the prevailing situation in West Asia in the Lok Sabha, Modi also said that the security of Indians has been the government's biggest priority in times of conflict, and the Centre is sensitive, vigilant and also ready to extend every assistance.

"The current situation in West Asia is worrisome. This crisis has been going on for more than three weeks, having a very adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives. The entire world is urging all parties to resolve this crisis as quickly as possible," Modi said.

He also said that cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge from the beginning of the war, yet the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain the least affected.

"We all know that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG needs. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he said.

Impact of the Conflict

The prime minister also said the conflict has created unexpected challenges, including economic, humanitarian and those related to national security.

"The countries affected by the conflict share extensive trade relations with India. The region fulfils a significant portion of our crude oil and gas requirements. It is also important because around 1 crore Indians live and work there," he said.

It is essential that a unanimous and united voice on this crisis reaches the world from Parliament, he said.

Assistance to Indians

Modi also said that since the conflict began, every Indian in the affected areas has been provided with necessary assistance.

"I have spoken with most of the heads of state in West Asia over the phone in two rounds. And they have all assured the safety of Indians," he said.

Unfortunately, the prime minister said, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured in the conflict.

Help is being provided to the affected families, Modi said.