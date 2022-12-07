News
Rediff.com  » News » World's biggest and most negative party defeated: Sisodia

World's biggest and most negative party defeated: Sisodia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 07, 2022 15:43 IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the "world's biggest and most negative party".

IMAGE: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses party workers in New Delhi. Photograph: @Aam Aadmi Party/Twitter

Of the 250 wards under the MCD, the AAP crossed the majority mark of 126. The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a hardcore honest and working @ArvindKejriwalji win," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, targeting the BJP.

"For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," he said.

 

The high-stakes election was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines.

A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The results of this election may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
