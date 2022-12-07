News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP celebrates after win over BJP in Delhi

AAP celebrates after win over BJP in Delhi

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
December 07, 2022 14:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed an emphatic win over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 MCD in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

As Election Commission figures showed that the AAP crossed the majority mark of 126, celebrations started at its office in New Delhi with supporters carrying party flags distributing sweets and dancing to the beat of drums.

Here are some of the moments.

 

AAP candidate Ankush Narang celebrates his win from the Ranjeet Nagar ward, outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

AAP supporters celebrate outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

AAP supporters celebrate with party's election symbol, jhadu (broom), after the win. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
'MCD mein bhi Kejriwal': AAP ends BJP's 15-year reign
'MCD mein bhi Kejriwal': AAP ends BJP's 15-year reign
'Kejriwal's campaign was Modi minus Hindutva'
'Kejriwal's campaign was Modi minus Hindutva'
BJP's 10 videos vs...': Kejriwal amid Jain video row
BJP's 10 videos vs...': Kejriwal amid Jain video row
'MCD mein bhi Kejriwal': AAP ends BJP's 15-year reign
'MCD mein bhi Kejriwal': AAP ends BJP's 15-year reign
Zampa confident of a Test call-up in India tour
Zampa confident of a Test call-up in India tour
Amid Maharashtra-K'taka border row, Raut's big charge
Amid Maharashtra-K'taka border row, Raut's big charge
Produce 2016 note ban records: SC to Centre, RBI
Produce 2016 note ban records: SC to Centre, RBI
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

2024 to be a Modi vs Kejriwal battle: Sisodia

2024 to be a Modi vs Kejriwal battle: Sisodia

When Kejriwal Met Modi...

When Kejriwal Met Modi...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances