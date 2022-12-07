AAP celebrates after win over BJP in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed an emphatic win over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 MCD in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

As Election Commission figures showed that the AAP crossed the majority mark of 126, celebrations started at its office in New Delhi with supporters carrying party flags distributing sweets and dancing to the beat of drums.

Here are some of the moments.

AAP candidate Ankush Narang celebrates his win from the Ranjeet Nagar ward, outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

AAP supporters celebrate outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo