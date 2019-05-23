World leaders react to Modi win

May 23, 2019 15:59 IST

As the results show the Bharatiya Janata Party leading with a huge margin, world leaders are congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his thumping victory.

IMAGE: A boy dresses like Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP supporters carry him during the celebration of the party's victory in General Election at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: R Raveendran/ANI Photo

"I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India."

-- Vladimir Putin, Russian President

President Xi noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to take the closer development partnership between the two countries to a new height. President Xi also expressed satisfaction at the strong momentum of development in India-China relations in recent years with the joint efforts of both the sides

-- Xi Jinping, Chinese President

"Sincerely greetings to you, my friend @Narendramodi, for your impressive victory in the elections! The election results are another confirmation of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel and lead it to new heights."

-- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you."

-- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan prime minister

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government & the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies"

-- Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan President

"I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia"

-- K P Sharma Oli, Nepalese prime minister

"I, on behalf of the people of Bhutan, offer heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi @PMOIndia and his team on the election victory. As we look forward to working closely in years to come, we pray India achieves greater success under your leadership.

-- Lotay Tshering, Bhutanese prime minister