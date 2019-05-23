LEADS/RESULTS: Battle for 4 states

Last updated on: May 23, 2019 08:02 IST

The Election Commission will start counting votes for Vidhan Sabha elections on May 23. The assembly elections were held in four states -- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim -- simultaneously with the Lok Sabha Elections over April and May.

The Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim Assemblies went to polls in the duration between 11 April and 19 May, and the Election Commission will declare the results for at least 534 assembly seats — which is almost as many as the Lok Sabha seats — on May 23.

-- MAPPED: Four state verdict 2019, constituency-wise

>> ANDHRA PRADESH

In Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu Desam Party is making a pitch for a second term. However, for the principal Opposition, the YSR Congress, it's a must-win situation to ensure its political sustainability. The Congress is seeking a resurrection in Andhra Pradesh after the rout it suffered post-bifurcation in 2014. The stakes are not high for the BJP, but it is seeking to make a point on its relevance in the state's political landscape.

>> ODISHA

The incumbent Biju Janata Dal, BJP and Congress are the main contestants for polls in the state. The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD is anticipating a fourth term while pollsters have predicted substantial gains for the BJP as well.

>> ARUNACHAL PRADESH

The elections for the Arunachal Pradesh state assembly were held on April 11, 2019. The keenly contested elections witnessed a contest between the BJP, Congress, National People's Party, People's Party of Arunachal and Janata Dal-Secular.

>> SIKKIM

The northeastern state of Sikkim, which shares its borders with Bhutan and Tibet, has a lone parliamentary seat and 32 assembly seats. The state is currently led by chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling of the Sikkim Democratic Front since 1994. Interestingly, the announcement of election dates comes two days after the BJP joined hands with PS Goley-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, which is the main opposition party in the state.

-- INDIA DECIDES