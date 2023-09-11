News
Rediff.com  » News » 7 killed as lift of under-construction building crashes in Maha

7 killed as lift of under-construction building crashes in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 11, 2023 10:33 IST
One more labourer has succumbed to injuries following a lift crash at an under-construction 40-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city, raising the death toll in the incident to seven, a civic official said on Monday.

Labourer Sunil Kumar (21) was pulled out alive from the basement parking of the building after the incident on Sunday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries late Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A case has been registered against the contractor under Indian Penal Code sections 304(2) (rash and negligent act), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane from Kapurbawdi police station told PTI.

 

The construction lift in the 40-storey building located in Balkum area off the Ghodbunder Road here collapsed on Sunday evening.

It was a construction lift and not the regular elevator, Tadvi said on Sunday.

"The workers had finished water-proofing work and entered the lift at the 40th floor when the lift came crashing down at around 7.30 pm and landed in P3 (three levels underground in the parking area)," he said.

Prima facie, one of the supporting cables of the construction lift snapped, leading to the incident, the official said.

A team of the regional disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the workers from the basement parking.

It was not yet clear how the lift cable malfunctioned, Tadvi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
