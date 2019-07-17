News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Won't take back resignations nor attend assembly: Rebel MLAs

Won't take back resignations nor attend assembly: Rebel MLAs

Last updated on: July 17, 2019 13:29 IST

Hailing the Supreme Court direction on Karnataka political crisis, rebel Congress-Janata Dal-Secular MLAs camping in Mumbai on Wednesday said there was no question of going back on their resignations from the assembly or attending the session.

"We are happy with the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, we honour it," rebel Congress MLA B C Patil said in a video released to the media, a day ahead of the trial of strength in the Karnataka assembly.

Flanked by 11 other Congress-JD-S MLAs who have quit, he said, "we all are together and whatever decision we have taken.. at any cost no question of going back (on resignations). We stand by our decision. No question of going to assembly."

The Supreme Court directed on Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and JD-S MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the assembly, where chief minister H D Kumaraswamy is slated to face the floor test on July 18.

 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him.

The court further said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The apex court was hearing the plea of 15 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD-S seeking direction to the speaker to accept their resignations from the assembly.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD-S -- have resigned, while independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, keeping it on the edge.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117 -- Congress 78, JD-S 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and speaker.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will be plummet to 101, reducing the 13 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

According to official sources, nominated member too has a right to vote.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

How Congress can redefine party politics

How Congress can redefine party politics

Where did Karnataka's 'value-based' politics vanish?

Where did Karnataka's 'value-based' politics vanish?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use