K'taka rebel MLAs not compelled to attend trust vote: SC

July 17, 2019 11:18 IST

The Supreme Court directed on Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and Janata Dal-Secular MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka assembly, which is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the H D Kumaraswamy-led state government on July 18.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi further said Karnataka assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel legislators within the time-frame decided by him.

The court also said the speaker's decision be put before it.