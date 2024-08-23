Won't cosy up to tyrants like Kim-Jong-Un: Kamala's hamla on Trump

Kamala Harris has said that, if elected the commander-in-chief of the United States, she will ensure that the country always has the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world, Israel has the ability to defend itself and Ukraine and NATO allies are not abandoned.

IMAGE: Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 22, 2024. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Harris, 59, made these remarks as she formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination to take on Republican rival and former president Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

In her address to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Thursday, she said that she would never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend American forces and the country's interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.

"And I will not cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim-Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump. Because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favours. They know Trump won't hold autocrats accountable—because he wants to be an autocrat,'” Harris said.

"As President, I will never waver in defence of America's security and ideals. Because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand—and where the United States of America belongs,' she said.

Harris said as Vice President, she has confronted threats to security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened alliances, and engaged with brave troops overseas.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. I will fulfil our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families,” she said.

"And I will always honour, and never disparage, their service and their sacrifice," she said.

Trump, on the other hand, threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade America's allies, she said.

Trump said Russia could “do whatever the hell they want", she alleged.

Harris said five days before Russia attacked Ukraine, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to warn him about Russia's plan to invade.

"I helped mobilise a global response -- over 50 countries -- to defend against Putin's aggression. And as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies,' she said.

On the disastrous Gaza war, she said: "President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done. Let me be clear: I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself."

"Because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that the terrorist organisation Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival," she said.

What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating, the Vice President said, referring to the unprecedented terror attack by Hamas.

"So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking,” she said.

“President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination,” Harris said.

Harris has said that, if elected the US president, she will ensure that America not China wins the "competition for the 21st century" and that Washington will not "abdicate" its global leadership.

Harris said she will create an “opportunity economy" where everyone has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed.

"I will make sure that we lead the world into the future on space and Artificial Intelligence, and that America—not China—wins the competition for the 21st century. And that we strengthen—not abdicate—our global leadership," Harris, 59. said in her address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“Whether you live in a rural area, small town, or big city. As President, I will bring together: Labor and workers, Small business owners and entrepreneurs, And American companies, To create jobs. Grow our economy. And lower the cost of everyday needs. Like health care. Housing. And groceries,” she said.

She said her government would provide access to capital for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and founders.

"We will end America's housing shortage and protect social security and Medicare," she said.

Harris, who will take on former president Donald Trump in the November 5 election, said her Republican rival doesn't fight for the middle class.

"Instead, he fights for himself and his billionaire friends. He will give them another round of tax breaks, that will add five trillion dollars to the national debt," she said.

"All while he intends to enact what, in effect, is a national sales tax—call it, a Trump tax— that would raise prices on middle-class families by almost 4,000 dollars a year. Well, instead of a Trump tax hike, we will pass a middle-class tax cut that will benefit more than 100 million Americans,” she said.

Harris said America cannot truly be prosperous unless Americans are fully able to make their own decisions about their own lives, especially on matters of heart and home.

"But tonight, too many women in America are not able to make those decisions. Let's be clear about how we got here. Donald Trump hand-picked members of the United States Supreme Court to take away reproductive freedom. And now he brags about it,” she said.

Over the past two years, Harris said she has travelled across the country.

"Women have told me their stories. Husbands and fathers have shared theirs. Stories of: Women miscarrying in a parking lot…Getting sepsis…Losing the ability to ever have children again…All—because doctors are afraid of going to jail for caring for their patients. Couples just trying to grow their family…cut off in the middle of IVF treatments. Children who have survived sexual assault, potentially forced to carry the pregnancy to term,” she said.

She said Trump and allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress.

“In this election, many other fundamental freedoms are at stake. The freedom to live safe from gun violence—in our schools, communities, and places of worship. The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. The freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis. And the freedom that unlocks all the others. The freedom to vote,” Harris said.

Harris also called for reforming the broken immigration system.

“We can create an earned pathway to citizenship -- And secure our border. America, we must also be steadfast in advancing our security and our values abroad,” she said.