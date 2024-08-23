Kamala remembers her mother as she accepts Democratic Party's nomination

Kamala Harris has remembered her mother Shyamala Gopalan and said that she misses her every day, especially when she is on the verge of breaking the highest glass ceiling of the United States.

IMAGE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photograph: @KamalaHarris/X

Vice President Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, on Thursday night accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, becoming the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party.

"America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I'm no stranger to unlikely journeys," Harris, 59, said.

"My mother Shyamala Harris had one of her own. I miss her every day -- especially now. And I know she's looking down tonight, and smiling,” she said.

Harris said her mother was 19 when she crossed the world alone, travelling from India to California with an unshakeable dream to be the scientist who would cure breast cancer.

"... It was mostly my mother who raised us. Before she could finally afford to buy a home, she rented a small apartment in the East Bay. In the Bay, you either live in the hills or the flatlands. We lived in the flats -- a beautiful working-class neighbourhood of firefighters, nurses, and construction workers, all of whom tended their lawns with pride," said Harris.

Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US at the age of 19 to pursue higher studies.

Describing her Republican rival Donald Trump as an unserious man, Kamala Harris warned Americans of the consequences of re-electing him for the second term.

IMAGE: United States Vice President Kamala Harris with her husband and Second gentleman Douglas Craig Emhoff, her running mate Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Photograph: @KamalaHarris/X

"We know what a second Trump term would look like. It's all laid out in 'Project 2025.' ... In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious…,' Harris said.

"Consider the power he will have -- especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled he would be immune from criminal prosecution," said Harris who is the first Indian-American ever and the first Black woman to be nominated as the presidential candidate of either the Democratic or the Republican parties.

At the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Congressman Jason Crow laid out how the Project 2025 agenda will jeopardize the safety and security of the American people, give China and Russia a free rein over the allies, and cut critical benefits for the veterans back at home.

"We know a strong middle class has always been critical to America's success. And building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. This is personal for me. The middle class is where I come from," Harris said.

"Fellow Americans, I love our country with all my heart. Everywhere I go -- in everyone I meet -- I see a nation ready to move forward. Ready for the next step, in the incredible journey that is America," she said.

"I see an America where we hold fast to the fearless belief that built our nation. That inspired the world. That here, in this country, anything is possible. Nothing is out of reach," Harris said.