Obamas Speak Out For Kamala At DNC

Twenty years ago, a little known state senator from Illinois delivered a 2,297 word speech at the Democratic National Convention speech in Boston.

That 17 minute speech -- which was interrupted by applause 33 times -- made Barack Obama an all American political star. Three months later he was elected to the United States senate in a landslide. And we all know what happened on November 4, 2008.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024 -- 16 days after he turned 63 -- Barack Obama appeared on stage during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The former US president and former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke in support for Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee for the November election.

Michelle Obama spoke before her husband did, here and below.

Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

IMAGE: Barack Obama takes the stage. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Michelle greets Barack before his speech. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

After they left the White House in January 2020, Michelle and Barack have dabbled in many things, including producing content for Netflix like Leave The World Behind, Rustin and Bodkin.

Barack Obama is a mesmerising speaker and someone who has endorsed Kamala Harris from her baby steps in California and national politics.

In 2010, even though the Democratic party faced tough Congressional and governor races in many states, Obama flew down to canvass votes for Kamala Harris in the California atrorney general's election.

That may as well won Kamala that election -- she sneaked past her Republican rival by 0.85 of the votes cast.

