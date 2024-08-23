News
Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!

Look Who Came To Cheer Kamala Harris!

By REDIFF NEWS
August 23, 2024 13:28 IST
Sister Maya, husband Doug Emhoff, step children Emma and Cole and great nieces Amara and Leela were among the thousands who cheered Kamala Harris as she accepted the Democratic party nomination for the November 5, 2024 presidential election.

 

IMAGE: USA Vice President Kamala Harris delivers her acceptance speech on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, August 22, 2024. Photograph: Kevin Wurm/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff blows a kiss at her while Kamala's step children Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff applaud.
Ella and Cole call Kamala Mommala :) Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala and Doug embrace following her acceptance speech. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala celebrates with Doug and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his wife Gwen after her acceptance speech. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala with one of her Indian relatives. Photograph: Kevin Wurm/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Maya Harris, Kamala's younger sister, introduces the candidate. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Maya is 15 months and 10 days younger than her sister, and the siblings are remarkably close. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Actress Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) and Kamala's great-nieces, Amara and Leela, performed a funny skit on how to pronounce the candidate's first name. Photograph: Kevin Wurm/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

