Won't allow CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata at Eid-ul-Fitr event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not allow the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (right) take part in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Kolkata, April 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Responding to her statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused her of resorting to vote bank politics and trying to polarise the society.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata at the Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Banerjee claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged everyone "not to fall prey to the plot".

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the month of Ramzan.

"We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. We will not accept any forcible implementation of these. I do not know how to hate people. I do not deliver hate speeches. I want everybody to live like brothers, in peace and harmony. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us. Do not let anybody break this unity," Banerjee said.

"As long as I am alive, nobody will be able to harm you. I will keep fighting them," she added.

"...there will be people who will try to engineer riots in the name of religion. You keep your cool and we will not let them succeed in initiating riots here," Banerjee said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, Banerjee alleged that with the elections closing in, the central government agencies are being "used" to scare the people, mainly the opposition leaders.

"A few people want to scare people in the name of agencies during the elections. I will tell them (BJP) to construct a jail and put everyone behind bars," she said.

"But will you be able to put the entire population of 130 crores in jail? I am ready to shed blood for the country, but not ready to allow this torture go on," she said.

She asserted that in West Bengal, people live in peace because there is a brotherhood among different communities.

"Live in peace and it is our responsibility to look after your security. Nobody will be able to torture you," she said.

She asserted that her party, TMC's fight is against the BJP.

"Remember, it's the TMC that is fighting against the BJP. We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in West Bengal, please ensure that no vote goes to any other party," she said.

TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.

Reacting to her remarks, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya accused her of trying to polarise the society, and asserted that people wanted to hear about the chief minister's plan for the economic uplift of all communities but instead, she attempted to "sow the seeds of division" among people.

"Instead of spreading the message of amity, brotherhood among the Muslim brethren at the gathering on Red Road, the CM tried to sow the seeds of division and polarisation for her narrow vote bank politics," Bhattacharya alleged.

The BJP leader said the chief minister should unveil a roadmap to develop West Bengal which belongs to all communities and improve their economic conditions.

"Instead of speaking about ways to stop the migration of youths, including Muslims, from West Bengal to other states, she tried to pit one community against another ahead of other religious festivals. This is dangerous politics and we call upon people of the state not to fall prey to the machinations of TMC supremo," he said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Trinankur Bhattacharya, on the other hand, asserted that the CM only pointed out the "hatred-filled, divisive, communal agenda of BJP-RSS".

"The chief minister is with the people throughout the year. She is one leader who does 'chokshudan' (drawing the eye of idols) of Maa Durga at pandals, inaugurates pujas, participates in Chhat and attends the Eid congregation.

"She also attends Iftar gatherings. The chief minister participates in Christmas in churches and the festival of the Sikh community at Gurudwaras," Bhattacharya, the state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, told PTI.

Labourers have been forced to migrate to other states because of "policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and its discriminatory attitude towards West Bengal", he added.